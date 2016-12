A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police carried out a drugs raid at a Chesterfield property this morning (Friday).

A warrant was conducted at a property on Highlow Close in Loundsley Green at around 9.40am by the North Divisional Operational Support team.

The team discovered more than 200 suspected cannabis plants in the property, which were seized.

A 21 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug and is currently in police custody.