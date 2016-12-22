Hunt for driver who collided with car and fled scene

The driver of a vehicle who failed to stop at the scene of a collision in Chesterfield is sought by police.

Offcicers are trying to trace the driver whose car hit a parked vehicle but did not stop at the scene.

At around 11.30pm on Saturday, December 3, a red Mitsubishi ASX drove down Cotton Mill Hill, Holymoorside and as it turned onto Loads Road, it struck a parked car, causing significant damage.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman get out of the Mitsubishi, look at both cars and then drive off. It is thought that the Mitsubishi will also have sustained substantial damage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Mark Webb on 101, quoting reference 16000398392.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.