Homeless man jailed after performing sex acts in Chesterfield town centre

A homeless man was captured on CCTV footage engaging in sex acts in Chesterfield town centre.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, August 3, how Graham Green, 58, of no fixed abode, was spotted at New Square by a CCTV operator to be outraging public decency and she reported the matter to police.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “An operator dispatched a report from Chesterfield CCTV of the defendant performing sex acts on a bench.

“She said she saw a male known to be Graham Green with his shirt wide open with a can in one hand and his genitals in the other.”

Mr Cooper added that a female was sat next to Green and he attempted to cover himself up as people walked passed.

Police told Green and the female to move on, according to Mr Cooper, which they did because members of the public were around.

Green told police he had just got aroused but had not done anything for the thrill of being in a public place but had not wanted to move to a more discrete location.

The defendant was also arrested and charged several days later with using threatening behaviour on Holywell Street, Chesterfield, after someone had reported him lying in the street with a can of beer and he swore at a police officer.

Green pleaded guilty to outraging public decency after the incident on July 6 and he also admitted using threatening behaviour on July 19. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody when he had previously been due to attend court and was also dealt with for a further count of threatening behaviour from July 12.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said no complaints were received from members of the public for the offence of outraging public decency and he was only arrested and dealt with for this offence after he had been arrested for using threatening behaviour days later.

Mr Strelley added that Green has suffered difficult personal circumstances after the death of his son last year and a lot of his offending is linked to an alcohol problem.

Magistrates sentenced Green to 118 days in custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Green was also made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order for five years after magistrates considered a previous conviction for being drunk-and-disorderly in public.