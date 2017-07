Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen in Chesterfield.

A Red Vauxhall Astra, reg beginning in YT08, was parked in Barker Lane, Chesterfield and was stolen between about 9pm on July 8 and 5pm on July 11.

Anyone with information or saw suspicious activity in the area, contact Derbyshire constabulary on 101, quoting crime number 17000294993.