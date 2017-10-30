Former world boxing champ in Chesterfield nightclub ‘torture’ claim

Former world boxing champ Clinton Woods has revealed how he was once ‘tortured’ by nightclub bouncers in Chesterfield and attacked as police stood by and watched.

In his new biography, the boxer from Sheffield talks about his ‘years of mayhem’ including details of the attack which he says took place in an un-named town club.

Woods says that during the incident in the Chesterfield nightspot, he was tortured by three door staff.

Two held him down while the third “absolutely hammered me,” he said.

“One of them “put a cigarette out on my arm...the other two thought it funny and did the same.

“They took it in turns to give me deadlegs.

“They were like mean kids tormenting an insect in a glass. They subjected me to about 10 minutes of physical torture, which felt like a lifetime.”

Woods, then living in Westfield, returned to there a week later, found one of the bouncers and “whacked him as hard as I could in the teeth.”

“Two coppers waited on the pavement.

“One pinned my arms behind my back. A bouncer kicked my legs from underneath me.

“One of the coppers looked over at the lead bouncer...’Go on then,’ he said. The bouncer ran in and booted me, full pelt, in the side of the head...Not satisfied yet, he pushed his thumb into my eye.”

Woods was charged with actual bodily harm but escaped with a court order.

The boxer, who went on to win the IBF light-heavyweight world title, admitted he was often in street and pub brawls and was once glassed over one eye.

The angry young man had an inner fury that boiled over too often.

But boxing and the love of the woman who became his wife, Natalia, saw him mature into a different type of adult.

And the book, Into the Woods (Pitch Publishing), reveals how he turned his life around.