Five men arrested for drug offences in Chesterfield area

Five men have been arrested for drugs offences in the Chesterfield area after two cars were stopped by officers.

At around 12.50pm on Monday, September 18 officers stopped a Vauxhall Corsa near to Thorntree Court in Grangewood in a proactive search by officers on the roads crime unit.

They found what is believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, and a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from the Chesterfield area, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Both men have been questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Three men have also been arrested today (Tuesday, September 19) after a search of a vehicle on Derby Road, Chesterfield.

Officers from the road crime unit stopped and checked the Vauxhall Astra at around 12.15pm and seized what is thought to be a quantity of Class A drugs.

A 41-year- old man and a 36-year-old man, both from the Chesterfield area, and a 23-year-old man from the Sheffield area are currently in police custody and will be questioned by officers.

Inspector Dave Nicholls, of the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit, said: “We are working hard to investigate and disrupt the supply of drugs in the Chesterfield area.

“It is vital that our communities come to us if they have any information about the misuse of drugs. We take reports of illegal drug activity very seriously and will always follow up on any information we receive.”

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire police on 101 or online through the Contact Us page of the police website by clicking here.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use the website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.