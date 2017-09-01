Community saddened after thieves ruin historic Matlock path

Police believe gritstones stolen from an historic path in Matlock may have been sold on by criminals.

Around 20 of the heavy stones, of varying sizes but all above six inches in depth, went missing from near the games area on Hurst Rise in Matlock over the weekend of August 19 and 20.

PC James Bowler said: “This crime has had a significant impact on the local community and ruined a footpath that’s been in place for over 250 years.

“Due to the path’s age and status, this has really got the locals talking. It’s clear they are very saddened by the theft.

“We believe the stones have since been sold. If we can find out where they are now and how they got there, it would be a significant breakthrough in solving this crime.

“The seemingly organised nature of this offence causes particular concern that similar incidents could follow if we are unable to track the offenders down.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Bowler on 101, quoting reference 17000359754.