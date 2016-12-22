Chesterfieled police target illegal motorists in Operation Safedrive

Officers from four Safer Neighbourhood teams in areas surrounding Chesterfield joined forces this week to target illegal motorists in Barlborough as part of Operation Safedrive.

Officers from Bolsover, Shirebrook, Creswell and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Teams teamed up with partnership agencies to crack down on offences such as not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone at the wheel and driving with defective tyres. They worked alongside the Casualty Reduction and Enforcement Support Team (CREST) and Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) on Monday, December 19.

One of the vehicles stopped, shown, was uninsured. (Source: Derbyshire Constabulary).

More than 50 drivers were stopped during the operation, which was conducted on the A619 near the bridge over the M1. Seven motorists were dealt with for using their mobile phones whilst driving, four for not wearing seatbelts and seven vehicles were seized and taken off the roads as they were either not insured or road worthy.

One of the drivers who was stopped was found to be disqualified and will now be reported back to court.

Inspector Sally-Anne Nicholson, who is in charge of policing for the area, said: “The point of Operation Safedrive is to make our roads as safe as we can for drivers, passengers and pedestrians. It is a good example of where the teams can work together with other agencies to remind people of their responsibilities as road users and bring those to account who are breaking the law.

“It is vital to take road safety and traffic issues seriously and we hope that this operation reminds motorists about the importance of safe and considerate driving.”

Operation Safedrive is an ongoing Derbyshire police campaign to educate motorists about responsible driving and make roads across the county safer.

