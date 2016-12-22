Chesterfield heroin dealer jailed for three years

A drug dealer found with heroin and crack cocaine has admitted supplying drugs after police raided his home.

Gary Jordan was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Monday, December 19 after pleading guilty to supplying crack cocaine and possessing crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply on February 29.

He also admitted supplying cocaine and possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply on May 25.

The 44-year-old was arrested after police raided his home in Chertsey Close, Chesterfield, on February 29 and found drugs inside.

He was further arrested when he was stopped by officers in Stubbing Road in the town on May 25 and found to be carrying several wraps of drugs.