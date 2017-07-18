CCTV IMAGES: Police appeal after fraudulent use of credit card in Chesterfield

Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to after a credit card was used fraudulently in Chesterfield and Bolsover.

It is believed the card had been lost sometime between 8.30am and 9am on Monday June 12 in the Duckmanton area, as it was last seen by its owner while walking their children to school.

Police believe the people pictured may be able to help with their enquiries. Call 101 if you have any information.

It wasn't discovered that the card had been lost until later that day, when the owner checked their account and found the card had been used to make several purchases in the Co-op at Bolsover, Farmfoods in Bolsover and Morrisons in Staveley.

Officers are now releasing CCTV stills of a man and a woman who may be able to help with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images, or has any information, is asked to contact PC Ria Featherstone on 101, quoting reference 17*252520, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.