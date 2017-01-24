CCTV images issued after vacuum cleaner is stolen from Chesterfield shop

Police have released CCTV images of a man they'd like to speak with after a vacuum cleaner was stolen from a Chesterfield store.

The Dyson cleaner was taken from Currys PC World at the Ravenside Retail Park just before 11.30am on December 1.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PCSO Zoe Blount, quoting reference 16000394354, by calling 101 or send her a message through the Contact Us page of the Derbyshire police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.