CCTV image released after tool theft in Derbyshire

Police have released a CCTV image of a car they want to trace in connection with a theft in Derbyshire.

At around 2.50am on Thursday, September 14, three people drove a white saloon car up to a van parked on Rose Gardens, Arkwright Town.

The van was broken into and tools were stolen from inside.

Police said the offenders were dressed all in black with their faces covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Craig Allinson on 101 quoting reference number 17000394036 or via the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively. call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.