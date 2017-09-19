Arson investigation launched after fire outside Chesterfield house

Police have launched an arson investigation after a fire outside a Chesterfield property.

The fire was started beneath the bay window of a house on Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington, sometime between 11pm on Wednesday September 13 and 7.30am on Thursday September 14.

The blaze had extinguished itself overnight but had caused heat damage to windows and drainpipes.

It was discovered when the occupant of the house, who was at home when the fire was set, woke up the next morning and found the ground floor filled with smoke.

Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life and want to hear from anyone who might be able to help with their inquiries.

Did you see anything suspicious, or do you live in the area and have private CCTV cameras that may have filmed the offender?

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Kevin McInally on 101, quoting reference 17000394149.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.