13-year-old boy missing from Chesterfield

Police are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from Chesterfield.

Mohamed Abdelfatah was last seen on Stand Road Park, Newbold, at around 1.30pm on Saturday September 23.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen him since this time and can provide information on his whereabouts.

He may have links to the London area.

Mohammed is of Middle Eastern appearance, has brown hair, is 4’12” in height and of a slim build.

He was wearing a black tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers, a white cycle helmet and riding a red ‘Apollo’ bike.

If you know where Mohammed is or can help in any way, call police on 101 and quote incident 1071, 23/09/17.