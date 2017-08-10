Creepy-crawlies delight Fairplay children

Have your say

Youngsters at Fairplay got up close and personal with some real creepy-crawly animals.

A corn snake, tarantula spider, frog, giant snail and dumbo rats were among the creatures brought by Zoolab, the UK’s leading animal handling experience and lifelong learning company.

The visit was arranged by Chesterfield Rotary Club.

Fairplay, which is based on Alexandra Road West, Chesterfield, supports children and young people with disabilities and additional needs and their families.