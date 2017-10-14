Creep is spared from jail after recording colleagues in a work toilet

A voyeur who fitted a recording device in the toilets at his former work place for his sexual gratification has narrowly been spared from jail.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday, October 9, how Daniel Emmerson, 34, was caught after a high-tech key-fob was found in the men’s toilet at a Derbyshire company and when it was placed into a computer it revealed a recording of the defendant placing a device in the loos.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told a previous hearing at Chesterfield magistrates’ court that Emmerson placed a covert recording device in the gents’ toilets.

She added: “A key-fob found on the toilet floor was handed to the manager and he put it into a computer and it came up with a recording and it showed the defendant placing the device high up in the toilet housing.”

Emmerson, formerly of Castle Lane, Bolsover, had his home searched by police and electronic devices were seized and images were recovered including one of a male colleague using the toilet and another one of another male colleague also using the toilet.

The defendant told police he had fitted the camera for the purpose of sexual gratification and he admitted recording the two complainants.

Emmerson pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism from between March 28 and October 6, 2016, and admitted a further count of voyeurism from November 22, 2016, and one count of attempting to observe a person doing a private act from November 28, 2016.

The court heard the dates for one of the voyeurism charges covered a wide period because a specific date could not be defined.

Emmerson had been on the Sex Offenders Register at the time, according to Miss Bickley, after he was previously convicted for placing a camera in the men’s toilets at a college.

Melanie Hoffman, defending, also told the previous hearing Emmerson has struggled with his sexual orientation and this has caused distress and depression.

She added he has only recently been able to discuss his homosexuality and has found it difficult to deal with these feelings.

Emmerson, now of Hilary Close, Carhampton, Minehead, in Somerset, also turned to legal highs, according to Ms Hoffman, and he became uninhibited and re-offended.

Magistrates sentenced Emmerson to five months of custody suspended for 24 months.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and he was also made the subject of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Emmerson was also ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge.