COURT: Latest results from Chesterfield magistrates’ court

The following people have recently appeared before court:

Criminal Damage

Jason Joseph Keith Tighe, 27, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a shed to the value unknown, belonging to a man. Community order made. Restraining order made. Fined £90, ordered to pay £50 compensation and a victim surcharge of £85.

Drugs

Shaun Connaughton, 48, of Harperhill Close, Grangewood. Indicated plea of guilty to being found in possession of 1.97 grams of crack cocaine. Fined £80, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Breach

Paul Aaron Wells, 33, of no fixed abode. Indicated plea of guilty to going to Chesterfield town centre from which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for four weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Richard Harry Musgrove, 37, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland. Indicated plea of guilty to breaching criminal behaviour by being in New Square, Chesterfield, from which he was prohibited from doing so. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Christopher Harry Lee Cheetham, 47, of Cauldron Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Indicated plea of guilty by breached restraining order by contacting a woman he was prohibited from doing so. Committed to prison for 98 days, suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Jack Jordan Green, 24, of Bakestone Moor, Whitwell. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order. Admitted breach. Order to continue. Twenty hours unpaid work added to the order.

Aaron Lee Thompson, 21, of Gray Street, Clowne. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Admitted breach. Order to continue. New requirements added to the order.

Leanne Claire Lilley, 34, of Hill Grove, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Admitted breach. Order to continue. New and varied requirements including rehabilitation activity requirement added.

Assault

Craig Paul Clarke, 36, of Wood Road, Tupton. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Theft

Lisa Marie Baker, 38, of Cross Street, Fairfield, Buxton. Indicated plea of guilty to stealing an Envy handbag and contents totalling £195 belonging to a woman. Discharged conditionally for one year. Ordered to pay £195 compensation.

Motoring

David John Tallent, 45, of Coupland Place, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to drink driving, namely 115 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for one year. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Gary Longden, 50, of Snake Road, Bamford, Hope Valley. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident after damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £625, ordered to pay £62 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Digby Michael Travers Cleaver, 61, of Church Lane, Blo Norton, Norfolk. Pleading guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of blood for analysis at Chesterfield Police Station having being suspected of driving a vehicle. Community order made. Must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months.

Pavel Daniel Boltasu, 38, of Northumberland Avenue, Reading. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle at Stony Houghton without due care and attention. Fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Steve Fleming, 25, of Tagg Lane, Hurdlow. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath having driven a vehicle. Fined £200, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding a licence for 16 months.

Aaron Christopher Browne, 25, of Midway Road, Midway. Pleaded guilty to driving without any insurance. Fined £170, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. No endorsement on driving record for special reasons.

Lee Robert Wood, 40, of Wiseman Close, Westgate, Morecambe, Lancashire. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Creswell, Derbyshire. Fined £200, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and 385 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Other

Michelle Louise Albans, 38, of Rhodes Cottages, Clowne. Found guilty of intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Community order made. Must carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and £620 costs.

Stephen William Elliot, 55, of Dale Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving a programme included in a broadcasting service provided from a place in the UK, namely Sky UK Ltd, with intent to avoid payment of the charge applicable to the reception of that programme. Fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £1,500.

Gary Andrew Walton, 53, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly behaviour at Market Place, Ripley. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Andrew George Ellis, 45, of Batemoor Road, Sheffield. Indicated plea of guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking and harassment of a woman including unwanted visits and calls to her house. Community order made. Restraining order made.

Tyrone Brown, 40, of Merrydale Lane, Wolverhampton. Pleaded guilty of not paying a train fare of £5.30 and intended to avoid payment at Chesterfield train station. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £5.30 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.