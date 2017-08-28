Couple returns to Chesterfield to renew wedding vows 60 years on

A Derbyshire-born couple returned to Chesterfield for their diamond wedding anniversary to renew their vows.

Helen and Terry Wilson, who now live in Lee-on-the-Solent in Hampshire, visited St Bartholomew's Church in Old Whittington where they tied the knot 60 years ago on August 10, 1957.

Helen (nee Peat), originally from Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, and Terry, from West Street, Chesterfield, their three children with their partners, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson were joined by family and friends at the church and afterwards at the Cock and Magpie for a celebration.

The couple thanked everyone for helping to make the day so special and for their gifts and good wishes.