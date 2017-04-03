Council takes action over Matlock Bath travellers

Council chiefs are taking action after travellers descended on Matlock Bath.

About eight caravans set up camp at Station Yard car park and have now moved to the Temple Walk car park.

This morning, a Derbyshire Dales District Council spokesman said the travellers were still on the site.

He added: “We attended county court yesterday and obtained a claim for the possession of the property, which is the first part of a two-stage legal process.

“The second stage is to go back to court on Friday to obtain the order for possession.

“We are obliged to leave at least 48 hours between service of the claim and the court date for the order to give those occupying the land sufficient notice to attend court if they wish.

“Assuming the order is granted, we would hope that the travellers will leave under their own steam.

“If they don’t, the next stage is to engage bailiffs to assist us with a physical eviction.”