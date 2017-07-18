Council responds as business owner slams 'crazy' decision to close Hasland bypass

Council chiefs have hit back after a Chesterfield business owner branded a decision to close the Hasland bypass as 'crazy'.

Resurfacing work is currently being caried out on the A617 by Derbyshire County Council.

Owner of Timberland Motorhomes, Kevin Cain, claims his business, opposite the Esso garage on the A617, has lost out on thousands of pounds because of a blunder with a road sign.

"The only sign that was put up (directing motorists to Timberland Motorhomes) was already too far into the road works so people can't see it," Mr Caines said.

"People would have to drive into the roadworks and the cones – it is worthless."

The roadworks caused heavy traffic on Saturday lunchtime and motorists voiced their anger at an apparent lack of traffic management.

Some motorists claimed to have been stuck in queues of traffic for more than one hour.

The eastbound carriageway – from the A61 Horns Bridge roundabout towards junction 29 of the M1 – was closed from 5am to 11pm on Saturday.

The westbound carriageway – from junction 29 of the M1 towards the A61 Horns Bridge roundabout – was closed between the same times on Sunday.

Mr Caines added: "As a local business you would think the council would bust a gut to keep us here – it is shocking.

"Sunday is our busiest day of the week and we have missed out on thousands of pounds.

"I don't understand why they did not do it in the evening – it is crazy to do it on a weekend.

"It is the main road coming into Chesterfield and out of Chesterfield – it is mayhem."

A county council spokesman said: "Most of the preparatory work to surface dress the A617 Hasland bypass was carried out overnight last week to minimise disruption.

"It was also necessary to close the bypass at the weekend to continue these essential road improvements.

"Our officers had spoken with Timberland Motorhomes staff on two occasions advising them of the work and advising them to get in touch on the mobile phone number provided if they had any concerns.

"There were people on site managing the traffic and had we been aware at the time that the business was unhappy with the positioning of the sign we could have taken steps to resolve it.

"The road was reopened just after 1pm which was earlier than planned to keep the disruption to a minimum.

"Both directions of the carriageway will be closed again between 7pm and 5am every night from tonight until Friday, July 21, so the road can be swept of loose chippings and line markings reinstated.

"Signed diversions are in place."

