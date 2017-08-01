Council finishes work on Hasland bypass

Have your say

The Hasland bypass has fully reopened after work by Derbyshire County Council.

The westbound carriageway of the road is now open to traffic after work to surface dress it, reinstall line markings and cat's eyes and upgrade lighting was completed.

The eastbound carriageway re-opened last week after similar work was finished.

The usual 70mph speed limit is now in force.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "The road has been closed intermittently overnight and weekends since July 10 while the dual carriageway was patched and surface dressed.

"The closures were done at this time to minimise disruption to commuter traffic.

"Surface dressing seals the road to prevent water getting in and cracks and potholes forming.

"This work can only be carried out in the summer as the warmer weather is needed to help the chippings bind to the tar. It cannot be carried out when it rains as the chippings get washed away."

