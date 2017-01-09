Council defends record on homelessness after man’s death

Chesterfield Borough Council have defended their record on homelessness after a man died last week.

The 38-year-old man - named locally as Mark - was found unresponsive on New Beetwell Street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man has not yet been formally identified but police say his family has been informed of his death.

Councillor Helen Bagley, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for customers and communities said: “Each day, we provide help, advice and support to people who are homeless in Chesterfield.

“We fund the No Second Night Out scheme in Chesterfield, which has support workers out at night to offer food, accommodation and support to those sleeping rough.

“We also have links with other faith and charitable groups who provide hot food and accommodation for people on the streets.

“Anyone who sees a rough sleeper can report this through the Street Link website: www.streetlink.org.uk so they can receive support.

“Many rough sleepers will also have issues with drink or drug misuse and we will help them find the help and support they need to deal with these issues.

“The council provides temporary accommodation to vulnerable people and households that are in most need of housing. Unfortunately not everybody is entitled to this but they are still offered support and assistance in order to resolve their housing need.

“In cases where there is severe cold weather, we will provide temporary accommodation to those who would not usually receive accommodation.

“We do have homes available for people and they are available for anyone to bid for. We also have a dedicated team who work with people to sustain their tenancy. Anyone who has a friend or family member who is looking for a council tenancy should contact the team at On the Move by visiting www.onthemove-cbc.org.uk or calling 01246 345700.

“Unfortunately, we cannot help everyone. There are cases where we have offered people advice and support which has been refused and people have chosen to remain sleeping rough rather accept the help they have been offered.”