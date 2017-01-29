Council apologises after pool not ready for £4million leisure centre celebration open day

Council bosses have apologised after the swimming pool at the new Arc leisure centre in Clowne could not be used during an open day to celebrate the facility’s £4million refurb.

A free open day took place at the Go! Active @The Arc leisure facility on Saturday (January 29) with people invited to try out some of the new facilities including gym, cycling studio and exercise studios.

The launch of the new GO! Active @ The Arc leisure facility in Clowne. Harley Wood, three, with staff member Alex Sennett trying out a balance bike.

However, the pool area was not available to use and some people had booked swimming lessons.

A statement posted on the Bolsover District Council website on Friday evening, said: “Despite significant efforts to be fully operational the pool area will not be available for general use. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but we still have a wide range of activities planned.

“The brand new 100+ station state-of-the-art gym, the two group exercise studios, the group cycling studio and soft play kingdom will open as planned for people to look around and take part in the activities/taster sessions, along with the wide range of activities planned in the sports hall.

“We will still be offering tours of the facility, including the ability to view the pool area from the gym, to give you a taste of what is to come. A full timetable of all activities will be available on the day.

The launch of the new GO! Active @ The Arc leisure facility in Clowne. Pictured is Ava Pridmore, four.

“If you have signed up to a membership this will be extended to cover the period the full facilities are not available to you.

“If you have booked onto swimming lessons then we will contact you to rearrange a new starting date. If you have booked onto exercise classes in the pool we will carry your booking forward for the week we do open and apologise for any inconvenience caused

“We will announce when the pool area of the facility will be opened in due course and this will be available on social media, our website and through the local media.”