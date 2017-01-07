Could you start the new year with a new challenge?

This new year SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is urging the people of Derbyshire to put down those leftovers and sign up to its first ever team race at the challenging Soldier 30:30 Midlands event in February.

At Soldier 30:30, teams of four will navigate the countryside running either 30 miles or 30 kilometres, with 30lbs on their backs.

SSAFA fundraising director Tegan Jones said: “Soldier 30:30 is definitely one of the most challenging events we have on our SSAFA roster, with teams going head to head, racing across the Staffordshire countryside with a hefty weight on their backs.

“By signing up to run Soldier 30:30 for SSAFA, you are showing your support for the Armed Forces community and will be raising vital funds to help them in their hour of need.

“We hope to raise £25,000 from this event. Our Armed Forces have had our backs and now it’s our turn to have theirs, so join our team today and get training!”

For more email teamssafa@ssafa.org.uk.