Cops record just two drug offences on New Beetwell Street in two years

Police have recorded just two drug offences on New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield over the last two years, it has emerged.

According to figures obtained by the Derbyshire Times under the Freedom of Information Act, two people were caught in possession of cannabis on the road, one in 2015 and one in 2016.

Issues on New Beetwell Street are well-known.

The Derbyshire Times has repeatedly reported on problems along New Beetwell Street and highlighted residents' concerns about yobbish behaviour and drug taking.

The statistics show that Derbyshire Constabulary recorded a total of 55 crimes on the street in 2015.

In 2016, the force recorded a total of 48 offences there.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said it would be 'inappropriate' to comment on the figures as they are 'being validated'.

But Chesterfield Sergeant Darran Clarke said: "We are committed to targeting crime and anti-social behaviour and New Beetwell Street is an area which people have said they are concerned about.

"The area is targeted with both routine patrols and response to calls for service.

"We continue to encourage people to report incidents to us so that we can take appropriate action to deal with crime and anti-social behaviour."

As previously reported, Chesterfield Borough Council has announced a number of proposed measures to combat anti-social behaviour in the town centre and wants residents to have their say as part of a consultation.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the borough council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We are aware that anti-social behaviour is a problem in the town centre which is why we are working with the police and partners to introduce measures to curb anti-social behaviour and make it a safer place for people to work and visit."

Offences recorded by Derbyshire Constabulary on New Beetwell Street in 2015

► 7 theft

► 16 criminal damage

► 1 drug possession

► 2 possession of weapons

► 6 public disorder

► 1 sexual offence

► 4 shoplifting

► 8 violence with injury

► 10 violence without injury

Offences recorded by Derbyshire Constabulary on New Beetwell Street in 2016

► 3 theft

► 8 criminal damage

► 1 drug possession

► 4 miscellaneous crimes against society

► 3 sexual offences

► 5 public disorder

► 1 robbery of personal property

► 2 shoplifting

► 8 violence with injury

► 13 violence without injury

