Construction project promises to change life of paraplegic Inkersall woman

A big-hearted builder is spearheading a DIY SOS-style project to transform a paralysed woman's home.

On October 16, Roger Bird, a director of GreenBird Properties Ltd, and a team of tradespeople will start work to build an extension to accommodate a bedroom and a wet room at Lesley Flint's house in Inkersall.

Roger said: "The project is expected to last for three weeks and, when complete, will make a huge difference to the life of Lesley and her husband.

"Lots of people have come forward with offers of help - the support has been phenomenal - and now it's a case of bringing it all together."

Lesley and her husband, John, worked for the NHS for a combined total of 60 years.

After struggling with a bad back for many years, the 58-year-old was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and started requiring sticks to walk in 2015.

Lesley had a lumbar spine operation in 2016 but unfortunately this didn't help her.

Later that year, a scan showed a dagger-like piece of disc was sticking into her spine and almost severing the nerves and she underwent another operation.

Just before last Christmas, Lesley was given the heartbreaking news that she would never walk again and was unlikely to regain any feeling below her waist.

Roger added: "Lesley requires full-time care, most of which is provided by John, but also needs a nursing visit every morning to help with bodily functions and two carer visits each day to wash and dress her and hoist her in and out of bed.

"She's not had a shower at home for 11 months and is desperate to get this accessible wet room which will enables her to shower and wash her hair at home. Currently she has to visit the Staveley Centre for a bath once a week."

Mum-of-four Lesley said: "The kindness of Roger and everyone else involved in this project is overwhelming and we're so thankful to them for helping us."

Any tradespeople who want to get involved in the job can call GreenBird Properties Ltd on 0114 289 1830 or email roger.bird@greenbirdproperties.co.uk

A JustGiving page has been set up to help Roger fund the project - visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/roger-bird to donate.

