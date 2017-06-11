Concerns mount for missing teenager

Derbyshire police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager.

Connor Bolger, 15, was living at an address in the Quarnford area but hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "He originally hails from the Hackney area of London and we believe he may have headed back there - but we have been unable to trace him and are growing concerned for his safety.

"Connor is white, about 6ft 2in, of skinny build and with a fringe that comes down to eye level.

"He was wearing a black North Face jacket, black trousers, black trainers and a baseball cap and was carrying a small strap bag.

"If you recognise him or know where he is, please call us on 101, quoting reference 1038 of June."