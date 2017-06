Police are concerned for the safety of a Chesterfield man who has been missing since last week.

Ian Heath, 50, was last seen at his home in Chesterfield on Thursday, June 8.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We believe he is driving a black BMW 520 registration HN17 JYS, has a bicycle and could be towing a caravan.

“His family are concerned for his welfare.

“Mr Heath is urged to contact us to let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.