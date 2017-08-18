Company advertises job for a £28,000 a year sex toy tester - with unlimited holidays

A company is on the lookout for a £28,000 a year sex toy tester to review its products.

The lucky candidate will be given the chance to try out all of sex toy brand LoveWoo’s products and get paid a £28,000 salary.

The tester will be able to work from home two days a week, with the other three being spent in the office.

The lucky candidate can also take advantage of unlimited holiday, a three-day company retreat and discounted gym membership at a selection of premier gyms and private healthcare.

And birthdays are given off, as well as a half day on the birthday eve.

The sex toy tester will have access to the LoveWoo products, which include everything from lingerie and games to sex toys.

The tester will then try the items out, review them on their strong points, and say how they could be improved.

You will also use social media to share reviews, respond to customer queries and write features for the site.

The unusual job comes with an equally outside-the-box application process.

If you wish to apply, you have to send in a sample sex toy review, along with a CV and/or a video application.

This should explain why you should be the one given the role of their new sex toy reviewer.

The London-based company say they are looking for someone with a sense of humour, who is open-minded and has excellent communication skills.

They should ideally have been published before and should be able to create interesting features, advice pieces and product round-up guides.