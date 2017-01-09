Community rallies to help well-known Chesterfield takeaway after blaze

A community is rallying to help a well-known business get back on its feet after a fire caused serious damage.

Indian restaurant Kaash Tandoori, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, was badly damaged after a blaze ripped through takeaway USA Fried Chicken, which is based below the food outlet.

Damage to seating area of Kaash Tandoori after blaze at USA Fried Chicken. Picture submitted.

Following the fire, real ale pub The Derby Tup, also on Sheffield Road, has kindly offered to let customers of Kaash eat their orders in the pub while the restaurant is being repaired.

Owner of The Derby Tup, Ade Cole, told the Derbyshire Times: “When we heard that Kaash Tandoori had burnt down we thought we would step in and help.

“We’ve decided to inject some community spirit into this tragedy and make good of the situation.

“Ash (owner of Kaash) is a pillar of the community and he is such a great guy.

“We had a chat a few days ago and we just said ‘let’s make it work’ and see how it goes.”

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley and Dronfield attended USA Fried Chicken after a call was received just before 4.50am on Thursday, December 29.

The blaze was not suspicious and no one was injured.

The fire caused extensive damage to the seating area of Kaash restaurant, but luckily the takeaway side and kitchen was unaffected.

A menu for the restaurant is available in the pub and all food orders and bookings can still be made at the reception of Kaash.

Customers of Kaash will be seated in the top and bottom snugs of the pub.

Regular customers have been reassured that the main pub area and other snugs are still available for drinkers.

Ade added: “When I first took over the pub two years ago Ash came round with a plate of curry.

“The guy is a legend and he needs the support because what has happened is very sad.”