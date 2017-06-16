Community events to be held in Chesterfield to remember murdered MP Jo Cox

Fun-filled events will be held in the Chesterfield area this weekend to remember MP Jo Cox, who was murdered a year ago today

As part of the national Great Get Together initiative organised by the Jo Cox Foundation, community events will take place at:

- Chesterfield Labour Club on Saltergate from 4pm until late on Saturday (call 01246 208387 to reserve a ticket)

- Pavilion Memorial Garden on Heath Road, Holmewood, from noon until 4pm on Saturday

- Monkey Park on Chester Street, Chesterfield, from 11am until 3pm on Sunday

- Chesterfield Labour Club on Saltergate from 3pm until 7pm on Sunday (call 01246 208387 to reserve a ticket)

Mrs Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed in Birstall, in her Yorkshire constituency of Batley and Spen, on June 16, 2016.

In November, Thomas Mair was jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering the mother-of-two a week before the EU referendum vote.

Mair shouted 'Britain first' in the attack - but a judge at the Old Bailey said the true 'patriot' was Mrs Cox, not Mair.

Prosecutors said Mair was motivated by hate and his crimes were 'nothing less than acts of terrorism'.