COLUMN: Wirksworth Festival offers a fortnight of arty festivities

I have been watching each week for the hoardings going up around Webster’s but each time I have been somewhat disappointed.

However it appears that behind the scenes things are still progressing and I shouldn’t have too much longer to wait.

This week is the start of Wirksworth Festival and, in the absence of the builders, we have decided to provide refreshments in the courtyard to keep the flag flying in the absence of an artist inside Webster’s.

The courtyard would have been a great venue for an outdoor sculpture if we could only have been sure earlier that it would be available.

Down at the shop we have introduced a number of new lines such as pens, keyrings and mugs to try and tempt the many visitors we expect over this weekend’s Art and Architectural Trail and the rest of the festival’s two week span of events.

Speaking of the shop, a few extra volunteers have joined us over the last few weeks although we would still like a few more.

This means that we are now opening on some Thursdays as well as the usual Friday and Saturday (all 10.30am to 4.30pm).

Thursday seems to be a good day for catching visitors arriving in the town on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway.

A great many arrived over the bank holiday weekend when they were running their final steam-hauled sessions and my husband went along to relive his train-spotting days from when he was in short pants.

This is going to be my last month writing this column. I have just checked and it is fifteen months since I started and though I was quite daunted at the beginning I have really enjoyed my time with it.

From next month it will be under the byline of Michelle Laverick who, I am sure, will do a great job and, as a trustee, give a new perspective.