COLUMN: Temporary premises for Wirksworth Heritage Centre shop

With the impending building work looming, we have been looking for alternative premises. With the kind support of the owner, we have therefore moved our retail and information operations to the empty shop previously known as Granny Smith on the corner of Coldwell Street and North End (Thank you Caroline).

What a fun week it was – cleaning, painting and shifting furniture and stock - all with the great support of other volunteers.

Sue Cooper

Whilst not quite as central as Webster’s the new shop is highly visible and we hope we can generate more visitors than before owing to its place on the route from the station. Opening hours are still 10.30am to 4.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays but will soon be increased.

After their research tours around the country our trustees are delighted to have appointed Headland Design to carry out the exhibition and interior design for the new heritage centre. Headland is a highly experienced interpretive design and heritage practice based just outside Chester. They have worked on a wide range of projects throughout the UK including Saddleworth Museum and the People’s History Museum in Manchester which both really caught the eyes of the trustees.

April means it’s time to send out renewal forms to members along with notification of this year’s annual general meeting, which will be held on May 30 at a venue yet to be decided. The game-changing award from Heritage Lottery Fund will obviously be a major feature in Joanna’s report as chair but the accounts for 2016 may not be quite as exciting.

The Wirksworth Book Festival and the Big Book Day were as great a success as we expected and the “two-pub” book quiz did turn out to be trouble-free. All enjoyed the weekends very much and I can’t help thinking that Wirksworth needs more events like this for town residents – and visitors – to share.