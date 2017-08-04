COLUMN: ‘Join the army of helpers’

It’s that time of year again – we’re asking people all across Derbyshire to come and join us for our annual Air Ambulance Week campaign. Give just an hour or two of your time from September 9 to 17, and help us save lives.

Volunteers are needed at various locations in the county including Belper. Bakewell, Chesterfield, Buxton, Ilkeston and Alfreton – to join an army of street collecting volunteers handing out pin badges in exchange for donations during Air Ambulance Week.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) receives no government funding and relies totally on public support to remain operational. Each mission we fly costs £1,700.

Air Ambulance Week is our charity’s biggest fundraising initiative and the success of it depends on the number of people who get involved.

If you log on to our website https://wndlrairambulance.org.uk/give you can sign up for a two hour slot – or more if you like – to help out with a street collection near where you live.

With your support we can keep saving lives in your local community. In the first five months of 2017 there has already been a total of 181 missions attended by the air ambulance helicopter and night car in Derbyshire.

As well as street collections, the charity is encouraging local people to organise fundraising events during Air Ambulance Week. This can be anything you like from a coffee morning or raffle to a bigger community event.

Please contact the charity’s supporter services team on 0300 3045999 or email enquiries@theairambulanceservice.org.uk if you need any help or further information about how to do this.