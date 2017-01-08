COLUMN: Different routes can all lead to success

It’s that time of year when students are making the final push to complete their university applications to meet the UCAS deadline of January 15.

If you are a student considering your next step, or a parent who has done the taxi service to open days up and down the country, or someone considering returning to education and still deciding on the best option, here are a few things to consider.

There are so many ways to study to university level these days it‘s mind boggling.

From degree apprenticeships to traditional university courses and distance learning, there are more and more ways for people to get a university level qualification than ever before.

With the changing economic situation, people are choosing to study university level courses for different reasons.

It might be that you have a clear career path mapped out, or it might be that you’ve had enough of full time study but you’ve done well in your A-levels and want to find a way to earn and learn.

You might be looking to take the next step on the career ladder and need to boost your knowledge to get you there.

There is no doubt that a university education can open doors but, only if you choose the right course – the best way to study that fits with your personal circumstances and a university that offers you more than just a qualification.

A degree doesn’t automatically mean that employers will snap you up. You need a good mix of theory and practical experience will give graduates the edge when it comes to making them stand out in the crowd.

Cost could be an issue for many.

Tuition fees and the cost of living away from home are something to consider.

You don’t have to go far or spend a great deal to get a university education though.

Chesterfield College’s university centre and employers offering degree apprenticeships are just a few of the ways to study to degree level right on your doorstep, at a fraction of the cost of a bigger university.

Take a look at www.chesterfield.ac.uk/university-level and you might be surprised to find what is on offer.

Our students of all ages, tell us that they feel the flexibility of studying closer to home and the small and supportive class sizes gives them what they are looking for, helping them to balance the rest of their life and studying.

Whatever choices are on that application form, I hope they are the start of a bright future.