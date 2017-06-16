COLUMN: Citizens’ plea for volunteers

Citizens’ Advice Derbyshire Districts aims to provide the advice people need for the problems they face and improve the policies and practices that affect people’s lives.

We provide free, independent, confidential and impartial advice to everyone on their rights and responsibilities.

We are a registered charity and over the last three months we have helped more than 600 local people, who approached us with more than 2,000 different problems.

We are based in Matlock Town Hall and are staffed by a team of trained volunteers and experienced supervisors. We are looking for volunteers who can help us provide help and advice to our clients especially on Fridays.

As part of the team you’ll be providing information and advice on a wide range of real life issues such as employment debt, benefits, housing and discrimination. This can be in person and over the telephone.

It’s not just about helping our clients – volunteering can bring many benefits to volunteers themselves. Volunteers have said: “I honestly don’t think I would have secured my job without my volunteer experience at Citizens’ Advice Derbyshire Districts,” and “I have increased in confidence in terms of talking to different people and in front of others.”

Volunteering with us will bring you new skills and experiences, keep you connected to your community, and provides a great platform into employment.

So why not come and join us? Come and help make a difference!

If you would be interested in this role please call on 0115 9304400 or email us at helen.axford@ddcab.org.uk and we will get back in touch with you.

You can also call in to see us at our Matlock office at the Town Hall on Bank Road and leave your details there so that we can contact you back. If you want to pop in on a Friday we are open between 10am and 2pm.

The office is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Thursday and 10am to 2pm on Friday.

Alternatively, for telephone advice you can call 0300 4568390 from 9am to 4pm weekdays.