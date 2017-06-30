COLUMN: Cadets out and about during busy month

Last month our squadron has been extremely busy with more exciting activities out in the community.

With the summer activities beginning, three of our cadets have competed in the Trent Wing athletics competition in Grantham, and returned with three medals.

Cadet Daniel Whiteman achieved a bronze in long jump, cadet corporal Oliver Emment earned a silver medal in the 200m sprint, and cadet corporal Emma Mosley received a silver medal for discus.

It was a great day of sunshine, sportsmanship and provided an opportunity to meet many new people from different squadrons.

But this isn’t the only event our squadron had recently been involved in – we have also started our preparation for Wing Field Day. A day where all of Trent Wing’s squadrons come together to compete in a variation of competitions such as drill, aircraft recognition and shooting.

The teams for each activity are being decided and practises for drill have started, so the squadron is busier than usual.

A huge responsibility for our squadron this month was our involvement in marshalling at the Chatsworth Horse Trials.

Nine cadets and two staff members camped over for two nights at the race track and spent the days protecting the public from danger, by manning the gates where the races took place. It was a great way to raise funds for the squadron as well as another brilliant activity for the cadets to be involved in.

Finally, last month brought another promotion for our squadron.

Cadet warrant officer Morgan Pether received the highest rank available to cadets in the Air Training Corps after five and-a-half years as a cadet.

After an interview with the deputy wing commander and deputy wing warrant officer to prove his RAF Air Cadets and Royal Air Force knowledge, as well as his skills and experiences gained in his time as a part of the organisation.