COLUMN: ‘An active month for Cadets’

It has been another busy time for members of the 1082 Brimington and District Squadron of the Air Training Corps (ATC). We took part in several different activities including an emergency services day, an annual formal inspection and an adventure training day.

The emergency services day, on June 25, was busy but brilliant. During this important event, our cadets had a stall open to the public where they had the opportunity to explain what the air cadets is about and the amazing activities that are available.

In total, three members of staff and 11 cadets attended, including Cadet Walker who said: “Our stall was very good and the experience was both amazing and fun.”

One busy day lead to another busy night, with our annual formal inspection. The evening consisted of the wing commander inspecting the cadets and asking them questions such as: ‘what made you join cadets?’

Afterwards, the cadets gave a presentation to the staff explaining the activities the squadron had taken part in and achievements this year.

Finally, the night concluded with the wing commander giving a presentation to the cadets’ parents about what the ATC is about.

One thing that the ATC offers is an outstanding opportunity to take part in adventure training. On June 24, a selection of cadets went to Pleasley Vale alongside local squadrons such as 384 Mansfield.

Over the course of the day, the cadets took part in activities such as archery, canoeing and raft building. In total, four staff and 11 of our cadets attended.

Cadet Sergeant Adrian Godfrey said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for the local squadrons to socialise with each other.”

Overall, it has been yet another fun-filled month.