Clay Cross and Bolsover job Centres set for closure

Job centres in the Chesterfield area are set for closure, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced.

Bolsover Job Centre has closed but will be merged with Staveley, while Clay Cross is set to be merged with Alfreton.

A spokesman told the Derbyshire Times the decision had been taken due to low usage at the sites but no jobs would be lost - with all staff at Bolsover moving to Staveley while those from Clay Cross will have a choice between Chesterfield’s Markham Road branch or Alfreton

The DWP says the move will deliver savings of around £180 million a year for the next ten years.

The DWP spokesman confirmed that if Bolsover benefits claimants were asked to attend the centre at Staveley more than fortnightly their travel costs would be reimbursed.

He added that the DWP’s building contracts were due to run out in March next year and no changes would take place until then.

A statement on the DWP website reads: “The way DWP services are delivered has changed significantly in recent years, for example eight out of ten claims for Jobseeker’s Allowance and 99.6 per cent of applicants for Universal Credit submit their claims online.

“Since 2010, 2.7 million more people are in work, youth unemployment has fallen by 366,000 and the employment rate is at a record high.”

A consultation over the future of Clay Cross Job Centre is available by visiting www.gov.uk/government/consultations/proposal-for-the-future-of-clay-cross-jobcentre.