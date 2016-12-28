Christmas card with ‘lots of cash’ found in Brimington car park

A person who found a Christmas card containing ‘a lot of money’ in Brimington is trying to trace the intended recipients.

A post on lost and found social media page, Lost Box, says the card was found in a car park just off John Street inside an envelope.

“I am trying to find the person who sent it and their names are Angela and Ainslee,” the post says.

“If anyone knows them please get in touch ASAP. Card and money won’t be handed over unless the sender can be identified by information inside the card i.e. name of recipient and message inside.”

People from Derbyshire and even as far as Essex responded to say they had shared the appeal and to praise the person for trying to return the card.

