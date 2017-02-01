Chocolate Easter Bunny recalled over tampering fears

The Co-op has recalled stocks of its Hollow Milk Chocolate Bunny because of possible product tampering.

The high street supermarket chain has found the product to contain a small battery - which clearly makes it unsafe to eat and presents a choking and burns hazard.

No other Co-op products are known to be affected.

Customers should return the product to a Co-op store for a full refund, or contact their Customer Relation Team on 0800 0686 727.

The recall follows a nationwide recall of 165,000 hollow milk chocolate Santa figures just before Christmas, when two alleged tampering incidents took place - one in Suffolk and one in Essex.