Children’s author comes to Chesterfield

Children’s author Dan Walker will be visiting Waterstones in Chesterfield on Saturday, as part of his project to ‘get kids reading again’.

The project has seen him tour schools, libraries and bookshops and during his visit to Chesterfield he will be signing copies of his book, Sky Thieves.

Dan, who is based in Derbyshire, said: “I have loved travelling around the country sharing my book with young readers.

“The excitement of meeting an author can really help to motivate children to want to read.

“If your visit can get them hooked on a book, even if it’s not your own and one you only mention in passing, you increase their chances of reading another, and another, until they are banging down the library door.”

Dan will be at Waterstones in Chesterfield on Saturday, from 11am-noon.

Desert Thieves is the second book in the Sky Thieves series and will be available in all major bookshops in the UK from August 3.