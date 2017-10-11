Chesterfield upcycling couple set to feature on new TV series

A Chesterfield business is set to feature in a new BBC documentary series.

Upcycling furniture business, Elphius Flux, will appear on A Matter of Life and Debt on BBC One during the 15-part series which started on Monday.

The programme looks at how people across the country are turning to alternative ethical lenders to help them when high street banks will not.

Gwen Hopkinson overcame the limitations of a life-changing injury to launch Elphius Flux in June 2015 with her husband Jason.

She suffered a serious injury to her spine, aged 23, when she fell down the stairs. The couple had just got married and were in the process of doing up a property when the accident happened.

Since then the couple have gone from working out of their garden shed on quirky furniture projects to renting a private workshop in the countryside, providing complete shop fitting and refurbishment services for restaurants, hotels and bars.

Gwen said: “I damaged my spine and doctors told me that I would never walk unaided again. I was paralysed for 18 weeks and then spent a further two years learning to walk again – but I did it.

“I suffer from osteoarthritis in 80 per cent of my body but I’m a big believer in having a positive mental attitude and the more I have pushed myself to get moving the more I’ve been able to do.”

Keen to keep busy following recovery, Gwen launched herself into the couple’s hobby for upcycling furniture and with Jason’s support it began to take off, which is when they turned to Enterprise Loans for financial backing.

They received a loan of £8,000 which helped them to invest in vital equipment, including a van and new tools.

Inspired by the couple’s story, BBC documentary film makers visited them in July to film them at work and talk about their unique company.

Jason said: “They filmed us working on some of our latest projects, including creating a chandelier from a ladder, and asked us about why we decided to choose an independent loan provider over a bank.”

n The series A Matter of Life and Debt started on Monday and is a 15-part documentary that will be on BBC One at 11am each weekday.