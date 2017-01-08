Chesterfield: Spireites sack manager Danny Wilson and assistant Chris Morgan

Chesterfield have announced the departure of manager Danny Wilson and his assistant, Chris Morgan.

The club released a statement this morning which said: "Yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at Bradford City leaves the Spireites in the League One relegation zone following a run of just one victory in their last six league games.

"Director & company secretary Ashley Carson said: “We feel that a change to the management team is necessary at this time to give us the best possible chance of securing our League One status. We hope to be able to announce a new management team soon.

“We would like to thank Danny and Chris for their efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

"Ritchie Humphreys has been named as caretaker-manager and he will be assisted by goalkeeper coach Matt Duke.

"Wilson was appointed manager in December 2015, taking over following Dean Saunders’ spell in charge."

More to follow.