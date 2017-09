Five Soroptimists from the Chesterfield club had a three-day visit to the borough’s twin town in Germany where they were hosted by members of Soroptimist International Darmstadt. Members were given red, white and blue shrubs to plant in a garden to commemorate the links. Chesterfield club president Jean Spencer and Darmstadt club president Gisela Scheiber are pictured.

