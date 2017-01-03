Chesterfield schoolkids kept bright amid dark path concerns

The Chesterfield community has pulled together to make sure schoolchildren are safe during the dark winter months.

Youngsters at Hady Primary School have been equipped with safety packs to ensure they are visible in the mornings and evenings.

Chesterfield-based Denmans Electrical Wholesalers has donated 300 pocket torches, the school has bought reflective wristbands and Derbyshire County Council has provided zip pulls for the safety packs.

Rebecca Fenby, school business assistant, said: “Of late, we are struggling with the dark mornings and evenings – our breakfast and study clubs open very early and close late every day.

“The footpath which leads to the school is not lit.

“As such, those attending school very early or late have to access the school in total darkness.

“On mornings of poor visibility, even those attending at the normal time can struggle to see and be seen.

“We have been concerned about the safety of our pupils – so with the help of Denmans and the county council we have put together a visibility safety pack for every pupil in the school.

“We have purchased reflective wrist bands to go with the torches and zip pulls and parents have been good enough to donate £1 per pupil towards these packs.

“We are very grateful for the support of the local community and our parents in helping us to keep our pupils safe during the dark winter months.”