Chesterfield's Yeomans store to close in days after 113 years

Chesterfield’s Yeomans store is to close in days.

The Beetwell Street shop, which sells outdoor clothing and camping equipment, will shut on Monday, January 30.

We understand five people face losing their jobs.

A closing down sale is currently taking place.

Yeomans was founded in 1904 when Walter Yeomans opened the first store in Chesterfield.

Sports Direct took control of Yeomans in 2013.

We have asked Sports Direct why the store is closing and are currently awaiting a response from the firm - owned by billionaire businessman Mike Ashley.