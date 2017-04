Shoppers flocked to Chesterfield’s newest department store when it opened its doors for the first time today.

TJ Hughes launched its store on Vicar Lane this morning, occupying the premises which formerly housed the BHS store.

TJ Hughes opened by the mayor of Chesterfield Cllr Steve Brunt and mayoress Jill Manion-Brunt.

The Mayor of Chesterfield performed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and shoppers had the chance to win an Easter hamper in a prize draw.

The store has undergone months of refurbishment work prior to this week’s launch.