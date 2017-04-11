Chesterfield's new statues vandalised

Chesterfield's controversial new statues have been vandalised.
As previously reported, Derbyshire County Council installed the £5,000 artwork at the top of Rothervale Road, off Jawbones Hill, as part of the Chesterfield Cycle Network.
Many residents have criticised the statues, branding them 'atrocious', 'dangerous' and a waste of money.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said this afternoon: "We're extremely disappointed that someone has damaged the artwork. If anyone knows who has done this we would be grateful if they would let the police know by calling 101."