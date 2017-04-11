Chesterfield's new statues vandalised

Chesterfield's controversial new statues have been vandalised.

As previously reported, Derbyshire County Council installed the £5,000 artwork at the top of Rothervale Road, off Jawbones Hill, as part of the Chesterfield Cycle Network.

Evidence of the vandalism.

Many residents have criticised the statues, branding them 'atrocious', 'dangerous' and a waste of money.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said this afternoon: "We're extremely disappointed that someone has damaged the artwork. If anyone knows who has done this we would be grateful if they would let the police know by calling 101."

