Chesterfield's Muslim community feels 'under threat' after terror attacks

Chesterfield's Muslim community feels 'under threat' following recent terrorist attacks in London and Manchester, a meeting has heard.

In the wake of the tragedies, residents are being invited to meet with Muslims in the town to talk and 'break down barriers'.

Jeannie Robinson, secretary of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Stand up to Racism group, said: "At a meeting on Monday night, it was reported that in the wake of the horrendous terrorist attacks in Manchester and London our small Muslim community in Chesterfield has felt under threat.

"One individual was verbally assaulted and robbed at knife-point, a mother and daughter were verbally abused on the streets.

"Many people felt unsure to go out and intimidated.

"While denouncing the terrorists, we also need to denounce the racists and extremists who are using these events to sow hatred and division.

"We want everyone to feel safe on the streets of Chesterfield.

"In addition, the Muslim Welfare Association in Chesterfield is more than happy to welcome members of the public into their mosque in order to have dialogue and hopefully break down barriers. Please call 07976352053 for further information."

On June 3, eight people were murdered and 48 injured when three attackers drove into pedestrians on London Bridge then embarked on a stabbing spree in Borough Market.

On May 22, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

On March 22, five people died and at least 50 people were injured after a terror attack near the Houses of Parliament.

Terror group Daesh has claimed responsibility for the crimes.